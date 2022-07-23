East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Wedbush

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EWBC. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.38.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $93.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.87. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.54.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 45.32%. The company had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,857,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,991,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,273,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,909,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,620,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

