East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Wedbush

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.65 EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EWBC. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.38.
East West Bancorp Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of EWBC stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $93.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.87. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.54.
East West Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.
Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,857,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,991,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,273,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,909,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,620,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About East West Bancorp
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
