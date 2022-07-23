Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $337,443,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,885,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,430,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ecolab by 316.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,848,000 after purchasing an additional 841,377 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,003,000 after purchasing an additional 815,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,518,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL stock opened at $162.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.28 and its 200-day moving average is $173.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.41.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

