EDC Blockchain (EDC) Price Up 10% Over Last 7 Days

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 15% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $116,447.90 and approximately $18.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 10% higher against the dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

