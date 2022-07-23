Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Up 5.8%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.45. 1,198 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 302,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EWTX. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07.

Edgewise Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EWTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $80,136.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 8,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $68,353.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $80,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,297 shares of company stock worth $798,410 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWTX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 186,617 shares during the last quarter.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

