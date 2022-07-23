Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EW. ACT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $428,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $3,903,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 30,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $3,508,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,893,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $3,508,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,893,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 28,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total value of $3,104,560.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,325.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,715 shares of company stock valued at $19,905,072. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.65.

Shares of EW stock opened at $102.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.