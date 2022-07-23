Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Bought by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 327,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after buying an additional 81,293 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,034,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

ELAN stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $20.65. 3,502,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,509,129. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.33 per share, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also

