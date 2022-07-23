Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has C$12.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of C$17.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EGO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Shares of EGO opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $12.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $194.67 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 51.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. On average, analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,630,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,247,000 after acquiring an additional 86,866 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 159,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 420,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 295,365 shares during the last quarter. 58.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.