Electroneum (ETN) Market Cap Achieves $62.30 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Electroneum has a total market cap of $62.30 million and $57,282.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000295 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,924,556,484 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.