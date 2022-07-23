Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Acquired by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,732,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,080,000 after buying an additional 162,857 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,667,000 after buying an additional 437,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,914,000 after buying an additional 51,641 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,042,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,078,000 after buying an additional 65,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,128,341,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.70.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $459.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $482.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.21. Elevance Health Inc. has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $533.68. The stock has a market cap of $110.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Stories

