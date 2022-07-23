Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.94.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total transaction of $5,760,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,966,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,595,892,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total value of $5,760,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,966,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,595,892,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,104,337 shares of company stock valued at $349,826,141 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $328.75 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $335.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

