Ellis Investment Partners LLC Acquires 10,867 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 993.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,364,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $178.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.02 and a 200-day moving average of $206.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.08 and a twelve month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

