Ellis Investment Partners LLC Acquires 45,647 Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 638,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,647 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund accounts for 4.0% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $17,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.31. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $29.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

