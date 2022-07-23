Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Capri by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after acquiring an additional 18,118 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Capri stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.00. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPRI. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

