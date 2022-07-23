Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $3.67 Million Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of STIP stock opened at $101.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.94. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.45 and a one year high of $107.15.

