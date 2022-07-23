Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $8.03 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $239.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.40. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

