Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $823,000 Position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 783.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

PML opened at $11.30 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $15.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

