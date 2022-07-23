eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.85. eMagin shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 374,397 shares traded.

eMagin Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $60.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Get eMagin alerts:

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eMagin Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eMagin

About eMagin

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in eMagin in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in eMagin by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in eMagin in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in eMagin in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in eMagin by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 57,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.