EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD decreased its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,446 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group comprises about 2.2% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned approximately 0.12% of EMCOR Group worth $6,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 474,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,477,000 after acquiring an additional 29,359 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $106.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.64 and a twelve month high of $135.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.13.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.23). EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $202,536.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,841.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EME shares. Sidoti upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on EMCOR Group from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.25.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

