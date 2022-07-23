Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 30,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 price target on Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.34.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $83.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.16. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile



Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

