Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Price Hits $0.0032

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $17,534.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016671 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00032258 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

