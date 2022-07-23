Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Cut to C$58.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group to C$58.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ENB. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$58.11.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

TSE ENB opened at C$55.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$112.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.98. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$46.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$55.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$55.56.

Enbridge Dividend Announcement

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.13 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.84%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.