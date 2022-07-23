Enigma Trading Up 25.5% Over Last Week (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded 25.5% higher against the dollar. Enigma has a market cap of $169,270.67 and $87,627.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00214988 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005142 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000181 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009000 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001138 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.73 or 0.00583593 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co.

Enigma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.