Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Raised to $230.00 at Piper Sandler

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ENPH. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $243.35.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $211.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.49. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $282.46. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.80, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at $12,706,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at $215,610,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,850 shares of company stock worth $30,289,084. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

