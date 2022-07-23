Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at B. Riley

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Entera Bio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Entera Bio Stock Performance

ENTX stock opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.90 million, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.81. Entera Bio has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $5.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 1,345.02% and a negative return on equity of 27.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Entera Bio will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entera Bio

About Entera Bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entera Bio by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 690,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entera Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entera Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.

