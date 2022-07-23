Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at B. Riley

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Entera Bio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.
Entera Bio Stock Performance
ENTX stock opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.90 million, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.81. Entera Bio has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $5.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21.
Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 1,345.02% and a negative return on equity of 27.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Entera Bio will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entera Bio
About Entera Bio
Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Entera Bio (ENTX)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.