Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Position Boosted by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 422,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,423 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 3.2% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $10,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 38.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 29.3% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 17,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,371,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,110,139. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 89.42%.

Insider Activity

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.