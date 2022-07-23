EOS (EOS) Trading Up 12.9% Over Last Week

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00005137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $1.13 billion and $377.48 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,060,684,084 coins and its circulating supply is 995,205,352 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

