EQB (TSE:EQB) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.32

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$65.32 and traded as low as C$54.54. EQB shares last traded at C$55.43, with a volume of 20,707 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on EQB from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on EQB from C$94.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on EQB from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on EQB from C$85.00 to C$86.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on EQB from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.21.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$57.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$65.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19.

EQB ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.14 by C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$187.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$172.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that EQB Inc. will post 9.8999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.39%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

