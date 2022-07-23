Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.55-7.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.10. The company issued revenue guidance of 5.07-5.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.18 billion. Equifax also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.55-$7.80 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equifax from $227.00 to $226.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $246.29.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $200.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.02. Equifax has a 52 week low of $169.25 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 11.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 352.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at $600,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at $1,130,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 5.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

