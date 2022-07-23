Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) dropped 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $1.98. Approximately 13,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 42,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

EQ has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a report on Friday, March 25th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $68.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.50.

Equillium ( NASDAQ:EQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts predict that Equillium, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equillium by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Cota Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equillium by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,597,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after acquiring an additional 272,749 shares during the period. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,009,000. Institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of asthma disease; and Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of and lupus nephritis.

