Ergo (ERG) One Day Volume Hits $305,948.00

Ergo (ERG) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $1.87 or 0.00008392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $59.87 million and $305,948.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ergo has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,288.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,522.05 or 0.06828869 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00023373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00250217 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00113003 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.26 or 0.00656219 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.10 or 0.00543334 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005945 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

