Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,769,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,616,000 after acquiring an additional 800,148 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,554,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,221,000 after acquiring an additional 23,204 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,431,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,737,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,686,000 after buying an additional 129,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTRG. HSBC downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research started coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

WTRG stock opened at $48.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.43%. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

