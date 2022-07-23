Essex Savings Bank Invests $210,000 in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2,083.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 60.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 64.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGE opened at $38.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.82.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.17%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OGE. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

