Etherisc DIP Token Trading 17.7% Higher Over Last Week (DIP)

Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. Etherisc DIP Token has a market cap of $4.79 million and approximately $40,225.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Etherisc DIP Token has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Etherisc DIP Token

Etherisc DIP Token (CRYPTO:DIP) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,995,512 coins. The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com. Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com. Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc.

Buying and Selling Etherisc DIP Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherisc DIP Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherisc DIP Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherisc DIP Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

