Evedo (EVED) Market Cap Hits $313,760.41

Evedo (EVED) traded down 18.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Evedo has a market cap of $313,760.41 and $22,284.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Evedo has traded up 15% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,510.48 or 1.00072892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,672,017 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co.

Buying and Selling Evedo

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

