Evercore ISI Boosts J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $210.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $207.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $203.63.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 1.1 %

JBHT stock opened at $173.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $218.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,994. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at $1,193,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,312,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at $879,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

