EverRise Market Capitalization Reaches $41.24 Million (RISE)

EverRise (RISE) traded down 12% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. EverRise has a market cap of $41.24 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EverRise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, EverRise has traded up 22.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Muse (MUSE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00062212 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverRise Coin Profile

EverRise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken.

EverRise Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverRise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EverRise using one of the exchanges listed above.

