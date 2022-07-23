Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Evolus from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Evolus Stock Down 7.9 %

NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $12.64 on Monday. Evolus has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $14.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average of $10.51. The firm has a market cap of $708.46 million, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Insider Activity at Evolus

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.15. Evolus had a negative net margin of 58.28% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The company had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evolus will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David N. Gill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $68,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $402,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Gill sold 5,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $69,600.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $452,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,305 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new position in Evolus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Evolus by 979.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.94% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

