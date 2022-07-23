Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) PT Lowered to $45.00 at KeyCorp

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Exelon’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EXC. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exelon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.54.

EXC stock opened at $44.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.92. The company has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exelon has a 12 month low of $32.92 and a 12 month high of $50.71.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

In related news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 62,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

