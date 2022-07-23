ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ExlService from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $143.58 on Friday. ExlService has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $156.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. ExlService had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ExlService will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total transaction of $370,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,878.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

