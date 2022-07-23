F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Trading Up 0.7%

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) shares were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.09. Approximately 244,774 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 481,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FXLV shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on F45 Training from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Roth Capital cut F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on F45 Training from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

F45 Training Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40.

Insider Activity

F45 Training ( NYSE:FXLV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $50.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.07 million. Analysts anticipate that F45 Training Holdings Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Wahlberg sold 52,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $517,578.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,618,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,913,285.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F45 Training

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in F45 Training during the 1st quarter worth $6,732,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in F45 Training by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,093,000 after buying an additional 501,691 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in F45 Training during the 4th quarter worth $4,659,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in F45 Training by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,451,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,530,000 after buying an additional 396,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in F45 Training by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,136,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,152,000 after buying an additional 354,492 shares in the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About F45 Training

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

Featured Articles

