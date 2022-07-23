FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.75-$13.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $102.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut FactSet Research Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, June 26th. Redburn Partners began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $407.50.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

NYSE:FDS opened at $408.03 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $339.34 and a 1-year high of $495.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. The business had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.37, for a total transaction of $1,010,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,627.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.37, for a total transaction of $1,010,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,767 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.98, for a total value of $740,337.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,398.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,165 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 137.9% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth $203,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.