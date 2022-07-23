Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $56.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Farfetch from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Farfetch from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Farfetch from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.71.

NYSE FTCH opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.89. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $51.53.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.27 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 1,826.57% and a net margin of 73.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,590,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,529,000 after purchasing an additional 189,935 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,439,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,801 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Farfetch by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,763,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,669 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter worth $160,461,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter worth $73,646,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

