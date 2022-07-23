Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 28.66%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.67. 63,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,491. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $400.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.40. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $42.13.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish bought 2,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $102,317.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,159.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMAO. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

