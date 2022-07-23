Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) is Bellecapital International Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up about 2.4% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,030,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST stock opened at $48.46 on Friday. Fastenal has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $64.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.27.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 69.27%.

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $237,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James C. Jansen acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,971 shares of company stock valued at $195,441 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FAST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

