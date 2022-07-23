Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Shares Gap Down to $4.04

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.04, but opened at $3.81. Fathom Digital Manufacturing shares last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 800 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FATH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing to $9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fathom Digital Manufacturing

Fathom Digital Manufacturing ( NYSE:FATH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $40.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.

