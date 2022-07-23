FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,832 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,927 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,678 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,457 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 476.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP opened at $88.13 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.57. The company has a market capitalization of $113.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.40.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.37.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

