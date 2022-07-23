FDx Advisors Inc. Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Citigroup by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Citigroup by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on C shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C opened at $51.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $74.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

