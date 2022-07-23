FDx Advisors Inc. Has $4.52 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,420 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 453.5% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock opened at $285.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.86. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $265.12 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $143.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.80.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

