FDx Advisors Inc. Has $6.64 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,330 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SRE. Barclays reduced their target price on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.22.

Sempra Stock Performance

Sempra stock opened at $154.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.13. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $173.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.48%.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.