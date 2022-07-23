FDx Advisors Inc. Has $6 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 179.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,683 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $97.18 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.77 and a 200-day moving average of $102.46.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

